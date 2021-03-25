CarolinaEast welcomes back hospital volunteers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a year since CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern had to send home volunteers due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Still, on Thursday, they welcomed them back in style.

Hospital Administration and staff rolled out the red carpet and balloons to ensure the more than one hundred hard-working volunteers know how appreciated they are.

“It was good to see all of those smiling faces when they came in,” said Hospital CEO Ray Leggett.

The welcome back was a surprise for volunteers like Jim O’Connor. “I didn’t expect this, that’s for sure. It was just fantastic. I told someone in there I feel like Clark Gable in the 30′s at the grand opening of Gone with the Wind. It was a red carpet, goodies, everybody clapping it was special,” O’Connor said.

It also caught Therapaws volunteers Kathy Carnes and Daisy off guard. “We were so surprised and shocked. I thought, are we in Hollywood? Where is the doggie Oscar? And I was surprised that Daisy was shocked too, but then she seemed to love it,” explained Carnes.

Hospital CEO Ray Leggett said Thursday was a day he and his staff have been waiting for. Not only was it a chance to see beloved volunteers, but Leggett says it’s also a positive sign for the pandemic.

“We love these volunteers, and it was obvious from the get-go that the older we are, the greater the risk is for this COVID. So we had to make a decision pretty quickly to ask them to wait and come back after the pandemic had gotten a little better,” said Leggett.

Officials say in total they typically have more than 400 volunteers. Right now, they will bring back just over a hundred. All of the volunteers are fully vaccinated.

Volunteers will officially resume their normal duties on Monday.

UNC Lenoir Health Care leaders say they are also getting ready to welcome back volunteers. They are bringing back a small number for orientation starting on Friday.

