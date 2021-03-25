Advertisement

Back The Blue NC donating $2,500 to son of fallen Nash County Deputy Jared Allison

Deputy Jared Allison
Deputy Jared Allison(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Back The Blue NC presents a $2,500 check and a plaque Thursday to Nash County Sheriff Deputy Jared Allison’s widow, Brenae Allison.

Deputy Allison was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving evening crash and died a few days later.

Back the Blue said Deputy Allison leaves behind not only his wife but also his family, friends, and a mourning community. To help the Deputy’s family, organizers say they raised $2,500 for Allison’s son.

In a media release, Media Relations Chairman Gadi Adelman said, “It is a mere show of giving, compared to what Deputy Allison sacrificed for his community. And (it) will never heal the pain left behind for his son, but we hope it will help provide the family with some financial peace of mind. As long as we have our brave men and women of law enforcement, we will always stand ready to give back to those willing to give their all.”

Back the Blue NC leaders said they would be matching funds raised by the North Carolina PBA.

