Advertisement

Virginia governor to sign legislation ending death penalty

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death...
Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death penalty in Virginia, a state with a long and prolific history of carrying out executions.(Source: governor.virginia.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRATT, Va. (AP) - Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death penalty in Virginia, a state with a long and prolific history of carrying out executions.

Northam scheduled a tour Wednesday of the death chamber at the Greensville Correction Center, then planned to sign the landmark legislation abolishing the death penalty.

The legislation marks a dramatic shift in a state that has executed more people than any other.

Virginia has put to death nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in the number of executions it has carried out, with 113 since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Last month, Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a yearslong battle when both the Senate and House of Delegates approved bills to end capital punishment. Virginia has become the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper announced easing of some restrictions on businesses.
COOPER: Business capacities increased, alcohol curfew to be lifted
The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Katherine Thomas and charged her with 6 counts...
Martin County deputies looking for woman accused of stealing car parts
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
(L-R) Higgs, Moore, McDowell
One wounded, multiple arrested after Edgecombe County shootout between two vehicles
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Regional Radar - WITN
US weather model upgraded to more accurately forecast extreme events
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal
Philippe Darriet, Président of the Institute for wine and vine research and head oenologist...
Cosmic mouthful: Tasters savor fine wine that orbited Earth
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Governor Cooper to unveil proposed budget for next 2 years