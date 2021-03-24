Advertisement

CHANGE OF HEART: Vidant to reopen Greenville Wellness Center

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has had a change of heart and will reopen its wellness center in Greenville this fall.

The Stantonsburg Road facility was permanently closed last June, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time it closed, the wellness center employed 139 people.

The hospital system said after it closed, they spent several months assessing how to best utilize the building.

“The Wellness Center in Greenville will re-open later this year as a destination facility for Vidant’s wellness and outpatient rehabilitation services.” according to a news release.

The reopened facility will include a fitness center, while all of Greenville’s three outpatient rehab clinics for Vidant will be relocated there.

Vidant says additional information such as employment and membership will be available in the coming months.

The hospital system’s other two wellness centers in Ahoskie and Washington will resume operations, though no specific date was announced.

