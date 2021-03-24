US weather model upgraded to more accurately forecast extreme events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The National Weather Service upgraded its forecast model, with an eye on predicting extreme weather events more accurately.

Meteorologists say Monday’s improvement should help forecast hurricanes, blizzards and downpours.

The new version in tests beat the older version in this month’s Colorado snowstorm, Hurricanes Dorian and Michael, and the massive downpours in the Southeast a year ago.

The weather service chief also says the model will improve day-to-day forecasts but acknowledges it still doesn’t beat the European weather model.

