Teacher of the Week: Faith McLawhorn from Greene County Middle School

GREENE COUNTY, NC (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 24 is Faith McLawhorn from Greene County Middle School.

Born and raised in Pitt County, McLawhorn attended North Pitt High School and went on to become an ECU Pirate. While at ECU, McLawhorn was also a student athlete.

McLawhorn says after being a student-athlete and coaching, she knew God planned for her to continue “coaching” in a different way. She began her teaching career at Grifton School where she taught sixth grade math, science and social studies for five years.

In the fall of 2017, McLawhorn began her teaching career in Greene County. She currently teaches sixth grade math.

When she is not at school, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Ryder, and two-year-old daughter Ellie Brook. She also enjoys traveling with family and friends.

The person who nominated Mrs. McLawhorn wrote, “We have been doing both face-to-face instruction and virtual instruction since school started in August. All of our teachers are currently teaching face-to-face classes during the day and then teaching virtual classes after the students leave the building. While everyone at our school has been going above and beyond all year, two teachers took it a step further last week.

During a remote learning day, two of our 6th grade teachers hand delivered awards for our first grading period to all of their virtual students. This required them to look up the address of all of their virtual students learning from home and then driving all over Greene County to personally deliver the rewards. This action really addressed an issue I think everyone is facing during virtual instruction, and that is relationship building. To these students their teachers have been a small window during Zoom meetings, an email, or a short Remind 101 message all year. This action allowed the students the opportunity to meet their teachers (masks were still worn) and it showed them that their teachers cared about them.

It is because of this and numerous other actions that these teachers have done during these difficult times that I would like to nominate Mrs. Faith McLawhorn from Greene County Middle School for WITN Teacher of the Week.”

Congratulations Mrs. McLawhorn!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

