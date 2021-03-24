StarMed Healthcare in Jacksonville offers Covid-19 vaccine to anyone 16 and up

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - StarMed Healthcare in Jacksonville is putting shots into younger people’s arms, hoping to fill hundreds of appointments and use all their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since the health provider has more vaccine than scheduled appointments, they’ve opened up spots to anyone 16 and older.

“So it definitely has shifted pretty significantly from early on when there was the older population to what we have now,” said StarMed Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer, Arin Piramzadian. They’ve also extended vaccine appointments to people in nearby counties like Carteret and New Hanover, even giving shots to people who live as far as Wake County.

“I’ve had a few come from Raleigh, so any town, any state, if you can get here, will get it,” Family Nurse Practitioner Katy Robertson said. If needed, Piramzadian says they’ll go to nursing homes or businesses. “Our team went out to two care facilities and a migrant farm, and we vaccinated on site.”

