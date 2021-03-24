Advertisement

POLICE VIDEO: Man admits killing parents’ landlady with baseball bat

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Vanceboro man on trial for murder admitted to killing his parents’ landlord, that’s according to police body camera footage shown to jurors Wednesday morning.

Jeffrey Acker is accused in the 2018 murder of 68-year-old Carolyn Patterson.

The man’s parents lived in a mobile home on Mill Street, behind Patterson’s home.

Prosecutors showed the video and in it, Acker admitted numerous times to killing Patterson, telling authorities that he beat the woman with a bat. “I murdered her, I killed Carolyn,” Acker is heard saying on the video.

If convicted, Acker could face life in prison without parole.

