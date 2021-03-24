Phillip’s Forecast: Some fog tonight; Warmer tomorrow

Tonight

The low clouds will be broken at times tonight. Some areas of fog are likely to form late tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be light from the west.

Thursday

Expect partly sunny skies once morning fog burns away. Highs will hit the low 80s. Winds out of the south and southwest will again be in play, heating us up above average during the afternoon and overnight hours.

Friday

A storm system to our west will weaken before it gets here Friday. A slight chance of showers is possible here Friday. Highs will soar to the low to mid 80s with winds out of the southwest picking up speed as the front arrives.

Saturday & Sunday

Friday’s system will be clear of the area as we start the weekend, allowing for blue skies and sunshine through the first half of the weekend. Highs will fall from the 80s back to the mid to upper 70s, but it will still feel noticeably warmer than our last weekend. Rain is looking likely on Sunday as a low moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.