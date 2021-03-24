Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Some fog tonight; Warmer tomorrow

Temps could break 80 Thursday afternoon
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight

The low clouds will be broken at times tonight. Some areas of fog are likely to form late tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be light from the west.

Thursday

Expect partly sunny skies once morning fog burns away. Highs will hit the low 80s. Winds out of the south and southwest will again be in play, heating us up above average during the afternoon and overnight hours.

Friday

A storm system to our west will weaken before it gets here Friday. A slight chance of showers is possible here Friday. Highs will soar to the low to mid 80s with winds out of the southwest picking up speed as the front arrives.

Saturday & Sunday

Friday’s system will be clear of the area as we start the weekend, allowing for blue skies and sunshine through the first half of the weekend. Highs will fall from the 80s back to the mid to upper 70s, but it will still feel noticeably warmer than our last weekend. Rain is looking likely on Sunday as a low moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper announced easing of some restrictions on businesses.
COOPER: Business capacities increased, alcohol curfew to be lifted
The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Katherine Thomas and charged her with 6 counts...
Martin County deputies looking for woman accused of stealing car parts
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
(L-R) Higgs, Moore, McDowell
One wounded, multiple arrested after Edgecombe County shootout between two vehicles
Governor Cooper eases capacity restrictions.
Local businesses react after indoor capacity expanded and alcohol curfew lifted

Latest News

The threat for Thursday has diminished.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms struck the Piedmont
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Storm threat this evening then colder, wet Friday
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend
01/28/2021 ENC Snow