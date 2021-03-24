Pet of the Week: Saturn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is out of this world!

Volunteers say Saturn loves people and is always ready to cuddle. She has different colored eyes and a sweet personality to match her cute face. They say she is very smart and already knows commands, but is ready to keep learning more.

Saturn is very laidback, so volunteers believe he would be a wonderful companion for someone looking for a calmer dog.

You can check out Saturn and all the other available pets at the humane society here.

