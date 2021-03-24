New Bern High School offering EMT course for its students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina High School is providing some hope, that some of its students could help fill a national shortage after becoming certified Emergency Medical Technicians.

This is the first year New Bern High School has offered the EMT course as part of its Career and Technical Education programs. The class lasts a full year and once completed students are able to take a state exam to become a certified EMT.

EMT instructor and paramedic Beth Bell says the skills these students learn in her class are the same thing you’d find at a college, and teaching these high schoolers life saving skills is something she takes very seriously.

“I take it very seriously because I know there’s a very good chance they may come to my house or someone that I care about, I have several students that actually volunteer at the rescue squad that I work at so they come and work with me as well,” said Bell.

Students like Jeffrey Davis, a senior at NBHS say they were excited to hear about the opportunity.

“When I heard there was going to be an EMT course, I was like I want to hop on to that, because it can teach me life-saving skills, how to help people in situations and it can also help me in my medical career,” said Davis.

This course is offered at several schools around Eastern North Carolina, and it’s something Bell says should be offered in every class, since these skills can stay with these students for life.

“They’ve had people that were choking in restaurants that they were able to actually clear their airways or if someone gets injured they are able to actually splint or stop bleeding,” explained Bell.

Once completed these students can be hired at rescue squads which could provide relief as many parts of our state and around the country are struggling to have enough EMT’s.

“This is the kind of thing that gives someone a jump or gives them a career to start out in directly after high school,” said Bell.

