Advertisement

New app to report littering now available throughout state

New app to report littering now available throughout state
New app to report littering now available throughout state
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There is now a new way to report littering in North Carolina. Residents or visitors can use an app to let state officials know when someone has spotted a litterbug.

According to NC Department of Transportation leaders, the new Swat-A-Litterbug app allows users an easy way to report when someone sees trash thrown from a vehicle.

After the report, the owner of the vehicle receives formal notification from N.C. State Highway Patrol about the littering offense, as well as the penalties for littering, and a note urging them to help keep North Carolina clean.

North Carolinians can access the app by visiting ncdot.gov/litter.

NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug Program has been around for over 30 years, allowing the public to take an active role in keeping North Carolina’s roadways clean. For more information on the program, visit the Swat-A-Litterbug webpage.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper announced easing of some restrictions on businesses.
COOPER: Business capacities increased, alcohol curfew to be lifted
The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Katherine Thomas and charged her with 6 counts...
Martin County deputies looking for woman accused of stealing car parts
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
(L-R) Higgs, Moore, McDowell
One wounded, multiple arrested after Edgecombe County shootout between two vehicles
Governor Cooper eases capacity restrictions.
Local businesses react after indoor capacity expanded and alcohol curfew lifted

Latest News

Deven Nicholson
Mom points finger at son after Pitt County home broken into
Beaufort County mom admits killing seven-week-old daughter
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Some fog tonight; Warmer tomorrow
Updated March 17, 2021.
COVID-19: State surpasses 900,000 confirmed cases