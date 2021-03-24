New app to report littering now available throughout state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There is now a new way to report littering in North Carolina. Residents or visitors can use an app to let state officials know when someone has spotted a litterbug.

According to NC Department of Transportation leaders, the new Swat-A-Litterbug app allows users an easy way to report when someone sees trash thrown from a vehicle.

After the report, the owner of the vehicle receives formal notification from N.C. State Highway Patrol about the littering offense, as well as the penalties for littering, and a note urging them to help keep North Carolina clean.

North Carolinians can access the app by visiting ncdot.gov/litter.

NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug Program has been around for over 30 years, allowing the public to take an active role in keeping North Carolina’s roadways clean. For more information on the program, visit the Swat-A-Litterbug webpage.

