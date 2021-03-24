Advertisement

Mom points finger at son after Pitt County home broken into

Deven Nicholson
Deven Nicholson(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother turned in her son after her Pitt County home was broken into Tuesday afternoon and it didn’t take deputies long to track him down.

Deven Nicholson, 24, of Greenville, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense, eight counts of financial card theft, and two parole violations.

Pitt County deputies said they were alerted to the break-in on L.T. Hardee Road around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told deputies that her son had broken into her home and took multiple items, including her debit card. Deputies say Nicholson is accused of withdrawing cash with that card.

Deputies didn’t have too tough a time tracking down Nicholson as he wears an ankle monitor because he’s on probation. They worked with Probation and Parole officers and Greenville police to locate the man in a moving vehicle.

Nicholson is jailed on a $150,000 bond.

