Martin General easing visitor restrictions

Martin General Hospital
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital is easing visitor restrictions.

Martin General Hospital will now allow patients up to three healthy adult visitors per day.

Only one visitor is allowed in the patient’s room at a time, and this applies to inpatient rooms only, not the emergency department.

The hospital says it’s making this change as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop.

UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

• Up to three healthy adults (18+) visitors per day, per patient on inpatient units. Only one visitor in the room at a time.

• Visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Emergency Department visitation is at the discretion of the ED staff.

• No visitors will be allowed for COVID+ patients or those patients awaiting COVID test results. Other patient conditions may prohibit visitors as well. You can call the nurse’s desk to inquire about virtual visits.

• Visitors must stop by the front desk before going to a patient room.

• All visitors will be asked COVID screening questions.

• Masks are mandatory when inside the hospital.

• Exceptions may be made for patients in end-of-life care.

