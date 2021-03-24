Local businesses react after indoor capacity expanded and alcohol curfew lifted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that many businesses can increase capacity, and the curfew on alcohol sales will be lifted when the new executive order goes into effect, this Friday.

For the past 8 months, there has been an alcohol curfew in our state.

The curfew meant after a certain time, alcohol sales had to stop. Starting Friday at 5 pm, that curfew will finally be lifted and businesses like bars, breweries, restaurants and other places are able to allow more people indoors.

Just a couple of months ago, bars were able to reopen at 30% capacity. Now, they can expand that to 50%.

“I didn’t quite understand it. Once everything was open what’s the difference between 30% capacity at 10 o’clock or 30% capacity at 12 o’clock.”

Rob Waldron is the owner at 519 in Greenville. He says he’s glad this is one step closer to getting back to normal, but he feels like a lot of the restrictions were unnecessary and unfair.

Other places like conference centers and sporting arenas will be able to expand occupancy to 50% as well.

The executive order will also allow 75% capacity indoors and 100% outdoors for restaurants, breweries and wineries, amusement parks, gyms, and pools.

This is something that Body Sculptors co-owner, Richard Hooton, says will be good for the health of the community.

“We’re really excited that the governor is recognizing that the health and fitness industry is not the threat that it once was and we can move along in a timely manner. The idea of closing down gyms for that certain period of time is going to have a long-lasting effect because every time now, a virus is going to come up, people are going to vacate gyms, they are going to give up their health and fitness.”

Hooton says precautions will still be taken like sanitization, but this is a great next step into opening back up fully.

Other places like retail businesses, barbers, salons, museums, and aquariums are allowed 100% indoor/outdoor occupancy.

“I’m still overly concerned and I’m appreciative that we can open at maximum capacity but I still like to wait, wash your hands, wear your mask just to be safe.”

Cooper said the mask mandate and six-foot distancing requirement remain in place even with those places with 100% capacity.

Mass gatherings have been increased to 50 people indoors, and 100 people outdoors.

For a full breakdown of the executive order and businesses that are able to expand capacity you can head to the link below:

