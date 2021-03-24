Jim’s Forecast: AM Raindrops; Warm afternoon

Wednesday

The low pressure system that has been with us since this past weekend will finally move towards the exit. It will be moving over Wilmington early Wednesday morning and then roll up the I-95 corridor, with light rain through mid morning. Rain coverage will be brief and most will only register 0.10-0.20″ of rain. Temperatures will climb as winds turn to the south, reaching the low 70s. Wind speeds will range between 5 to 10 mph for inland communities while the coast sees a 10 to 15 mph breeze.

Thursday

With the low gone, we finally break the consistent gloomy pattern of the previous five days. Highs will hit the low 80s with skies trending more sunny than cloudy. Winds out of the southwest will again be in play, heating us up above average during the afternoon and overnight hours.

Friday

Another large frontal system that could lead to severe weather for some Gulf Coast states will arrive here before the weekend. The system is weaken significantly as it approaches ENC, leaving us with a few scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon. Severe storms are looking unlikely. Highs will soar to the low to mid 80s with winds out of the southwest picking up speed as the front arrives.

Saturday & Sunday

Friday’s system will be clear of the area as we start the weekend, allowing for blue skies and sunshine through the first half of the weekend. Highs will fall from the 80s back to the mid to upper 70s, but it will still feel noticeably warmer than our last weekend. Rain is looking likely on Sunday as a low moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.