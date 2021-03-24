II MEF ceremony honors fallen, wounded Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - To honor the few and the proud who gave it all overseas, II Marine Expeditionary Force, II MEF, unveiled plaques to cement their legacy.

“I came into the Marine Corps before there was a war, actually on September 11, 2000,” said Maj. Antoine Bates, a Purple Heart recipient. “When I originally entered the Marine Corps, I was looking for a challenge, I was looking to be the best.”

And a challenge is what he got. A year later terrorists attacked New York City and Washington, DC, sparking a domino effect of conflict throughout the Middle East.

In 2011, Bates lost his leg to an I.E.D., or an improvised explosive device, in Afghanistan. He was awarded a Purple Heart because of it.

“I am blessed,” said Bates. “I am still here. I am able to get up and still wear the uniform.”

He was honored at a ceremony Wednesday, but he was mostly honored to be there to tell of the sacrifices of his comrades.

The ceremony unveiled two plaques for the thousands of Marines who were killed or wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We volunteer for this,” said Sgt. Major Lonnie Travis of II MEF. “We volunteer to be Marines, we volunteer to be in whatever branch of service we’re in. And combat is a part of that.”

The plaques will be displayed in II MEF’s headquarters for good, or at least until their new building is finished over the next few years, to permanently cement the legacies of those who gave it all.

“It was an honor to receive it, it was an honor to be recognized in that way,” said CW5 Christopher DiPalma, another Purple Heart recipient. “I look at it from outside of myself. And I’m happy to be here for everyone else who couldn’t be here. For any other Purple Heart recipient that can’t be here today.”

It’s cementing a generation’s worth of pride, for those who died and for those who lived to tell of their sacrifice.

“The folks that didn’t get the opportunity to be out here today and the people that truly did give the ultimate sacrifice, to me, is what it’s really about,” said Bates. “It’s really more about them than anything that I could ever give.”

