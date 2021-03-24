Help to deal with emotions following death and mass shootings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many people across the country are still reeling in the aftermath of mass shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado.

Mass terror, whether near or far, can be scary or triggering. A Greenville psychotherapist specializing in therapy that helps with traumatic events talked to our WITN news team about coping mechanisms following traumatic events.

Psychotherapist Danielle Wunker said pain and fear are natural responses right now, especially as we continue to navigate the unknowns and difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re already living in an environment where things feel out of control right now, and then you see such acts of hate and violence. I think it definitely triggers that fear and pain for people for their personal experiences that they’ve already lived through,” Wunker said.

She says having something or, better yet, someone that grounds you is healing.

“Often times that can be a friend or a therapist, something that can be predictable for you,” she said. “I think most of all, people need to be heard and taught to vocalize what their feelings are.”

Although people cope with emotional stress differently, Wunker said communication is essential to help them deal with the various effects.

Wunker also mentioned that everyone has had a different experience with the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why it’s always helpful to extend grace and kindness.

If you’re in crisis or need someone to talk to, you can contact the American Psychological Association crisis hotlines and resources at the following link.

https://www.apa.org/topics/crisis-hotlines

