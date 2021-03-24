Former South Central star Day’Ron Sharpe leaving UNC for NBA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) — UNC freshman forward/center and former South Central standout Day’Ron Sharpe announced he is entering the 2021 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Sharpe averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds this season. He earned ACC All-Freshman team honors and was the runner-up for the ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards.

“Day’Ron is going to be a fantastic professional player,” said UNC head coach Roy Williams. “I loved coaching him. He has a tremendously high motor. He’s naturally one of the greatest rebounders I’ve ever coached and a young man I truly just enjoyed. I think over the next few years if he gets even a little more disciplined, a little more focused, we are going to see an unbelievable player at the professional level, just like I think he had a chance to be an unbelievable player here for us. I loved coaching him and will cheer for him forever.”

Sharpe currently leads the country in offensive rebound percentage (.183) and the ACC in offensive rebounds (3.4 per game). Sharpe finished the season tied for the team lead in blocks (26), was second in rebounding, third in steals (23), and fourth in scoring.

The Greenville, N.C., native led UNC in scoring five times with a season-high 25 in a home win over Notre Dame. He averaged 7.0 offensive rebounds per 40 minutes, the highest ever in a season by a Tar Heel. Sharpe led UNC with six defensive player of the game awards, scored in double figures 12 times and grabbed 10 or more boards eight times. He had six double-doubles in points and rebounds, including 25 and 10 in Chapel Hill vs. the Irish, 16 and 10 in a win over N.C. State, 21 and 11 in beating Louisville and 14 and 10 with six assists in the ACC Tournament vs. Notre Dame.

