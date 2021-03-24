Advertisement

Greenville intersection to close Wednesday for stormwater project

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 23, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Greenville could run into some delays Wednesday as an intersection is closing.

The intersection of Howell Street and South Skinner Street in Greenville will be closed Wednesday as crews start work on an upcoming stormwater project.

The closure will start at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and should last through Thursday evening.

Detours will be posted.

