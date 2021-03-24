Advertisement

Governor Cooper to unveil proposed budget for next 2 years

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)- Gov. Roy Cooper will disclose spending and priorities when he unveils his state government budget proposal for the next two years.

The Democratic governor scheduled a Wednesday news conference to roll out his plan. The General Assembly will consider his requests as House and Senate Republicans fashion a budget bill and get it to Cooper’s desk.

GOP legislators and Cooper have had mixed success over the past two years finding consensus on large spending bills.

The two sides never agreed on a conventional two-year budget in 2019 due to an impasse over Medicaid expansion.

