Governor Cooper orders flags lowered to honor Colorado shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27, 2021 honoring the victims of the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado.

As a show of respect for the individuals who lost their lives on Monday and to their families in mourning, all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.

Cooper says, “Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones in the senseless shooting in Boulder. We can, and must, take action to save lives.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

It was just last Friday that flags were lowered until this past Monday to honor the victims of the shootings in Atlanta.

