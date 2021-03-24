Advertisement

Dr. Silvernail: Still wise to exercise caution even with easing of restrictions

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County’s Health Director says recent trends when it comes to COVID-19 give him reason for optimism.

In his weekly COVID-19 media briefing, Dr. John Silvernail talked about the easing of restrictions around the state.

He says he knows people are excited to begin socializing again now that most businesses can operate at 75-to-100 percent capacity. However, Dr. Silvernail says it is up to us to keep cases from spiking again.

Dr. Silvernail says, “As we expand our social circles, the risk of exposure expands too, so take appropriate precautions. Distance, you can visit with folks but don’t sit shoulder to shoulder with somebody. Sit three to six feet away from somebody.”

Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order easing restrictions will go into effect on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

