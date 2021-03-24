Advertisement

Congressman Greg Murphy visits Camp Lejeune & talks mission realignment of the Marine Corps

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy was at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Tuesday, where he met with Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune Commanding General Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford and talked about mission realignment.

Murphy said, “Today we had an excellent visit regarding mission realignment of the Marine Corps. It was very informative to learn how the Marines will face new 21st century challenges. The presence of the Marine Corps is vital to Eastern North Carolina.”

Murphy viewed the new Golf 36 Company Battle Course that opened in December 2020 and visited the Range Training Area Management facility where he received a brief and demonstration of the range capabilities and technology, which gives a company the opportunity to employ their organic weapons and attachments with multiple support-by-fire positions, combined arms fire, rocket targets, grenade throwing exercises and the use of robotic targets for improved training.

“It was an honor to host Congressman Murphy at Camp Lejeune today and a great opportunity to showcase the cutting-edge innovations at one of our newest ranges,” said Col. Gary McCullar, assistant chief of staff for operations, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune. “We hope he comes away from his visit knowing this installation is well postured to provide training capabilities that are resilient and adaptable enough to enable our Marines and Sailors to meet the global challenges of the 21st century.”

