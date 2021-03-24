Advertisement

City leaders begin delivering meals to seniors in Greenville

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, Greenville city leaders began delivering meals to seniors to raise awareness about the growing need for food assistance. Mayor P.J. Connelly and City Manager Ann Wall joined the Pitt County Council on Aging and Meals on Wheels to deliver hundreds of meals.

Council on Aging leaders say the organization serves 350 seniors every day but still has more than 200 people on a waiting list.

Rick Zeck says many senior citizens have become isolated at home during the pandemic, and they don’t have enough volunteers to deliver meals to everyone in need.

“The need has exploded during COVID, and so as the COVID funding starts to go away, we are still going to have the needs out there. So, it’s again really about awareness and bringing the community to be aware of the hunger issues facing our seniors in our community,” Zeck said.

City leaders in Farmville and Ayden are also participating in senior meal delivery this week.

