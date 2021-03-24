Advertisement

Child porn conviction follows attempt to eat the evidence

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A Mexican national has been convicted on child pornography charges after authorities say he tried to swallow memory cards containing pornographic images when he was detained following a traffic stop.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old David Sierra Orozco was convicted Tuesday after a two-day jury trial in Raleigh of possessing child pornography.

Local deputies in Harnett County stopped Orozco in July 2017. During the traffic stop, deputies found more than $100,000 in cash.

During a subsequent search, officers found memory cards wrapped in a folded $100 bill. When several cards fell to the floor, Orozco tried to eat them.

He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing. His lawyer declined comment.

