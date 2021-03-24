Beaufort County mom admits killing seven-week-old daughter

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County mother admitted today to killing her seven-week-old daughter back in 2019.

A judge sentenced Adrian Porch to serve between 24 and 30 years in state prison for the murder of Loralynn O’Neal. She pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

District Attorney Seth Edwards says the mother gave three different versions of how her daughter died in their Lizzard Slip Road home, from rolling over on her, to dropping the baby.

The medical examiner said the trauma to the baby’s head was consistent with slamming her against a wall or floor. The M.E. said the injuries would not have occurred from a fall off the bed, instead more like a fall from a multi-story building.

The woman’s attorney told the judge she had a troubled childhood, from sexual abuse to alcohol and drug abuse, as well as depression and other mental problems.

The D.A. says Porch was likely impaired during or before the baby was killed. He said both parents were “huffing”, and their product of choice were cans of “Duster”, used to clean computer keyboards.

Edwards says cans of the product were found inside the home and the father told deputies he bought more cans that night at a local Walmart.

“Any crime involving a child is tragic, but this case is truly heartbreaking. Loralynn did nothing to deserve her fate.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.