Advertisement

Animal lovers push pet adoptions during National Puppy Day

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - National Puppy Day is every day in some homes, but officially celebrated Wednesday as people showed a day to celebrate the unconditional love and affection puppies bring to our lives.

It also brings awareness to the need for care and homes for orphaned puppies. The Pitt County Animal Shelter provides a shelter for stray animals and owner-turn-in animals, which can either be placed up for adoption or euthanized.

WITN talked with PCAS Director Michele Whaley about National Puppy Day.

Whaley says she uses the day and any opportunity to increase awareness about stray and abandoned animals that come into the shelter daily. Employees remind us that when you adopt an animal from a shelter or rescue group, you save their lives. Some animals that are not adopted are often euthanized.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, Pitt County Animal Services is working by appointment only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents can go to www.petango.com/pittshelter to view the animals before going to the shelter.

To schedule an appointment, or if you have any questions, call their office at 252-902-1726.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper announced easing of some restrictions on businesses.
COOPER: Business capacities increased, alcohol curfew to be lifted
The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Katherine Thomas and charged her with 6 counts...
Martin County deputies looking for woman accused of stealing car parts
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
(L-R) Higgs, Moore, McDowell
One wounded, multiple arrested after Edgecombe County shootout between two vehicles
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

Animal lovers push pet adoptions during National Puppy Day
Animal lovers push pet adoptions during National Puppy Day
Congressman Greg Murphy visits Camp Lejeune & talks mission realignment of the Marine Corps
Congressman Greg Murphy visits Camp Lejeune & talks mission realignment of the Marine Corps
One wounded, multiple arrested after Edgecombe County shootout between two vehicles
One wounded, multiple arrested after Edgecombe County shootout between two vehicles
Local businesses react after indoor capacity expanded and alcohol curfew lifted
Local businesses react after indoor capacity expanded and alcohol curfew lifted
Governor Cooper eases capacity restrictions.
Local businesses react after indoor capacity expanded and alcohol curfew lifted