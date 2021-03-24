Animal lovers push pet adoptions during National Puppy Day

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - National Puppy Day is every day in some homes, but officially celebrated Wednesday as people showed a day to celebrate the unconditional love and affection puppies bring to our lives.

It also brings awareness to the need for care and homes for orphaned puppies. The Pitt County Animal Shelter provides a shelter for stray animals and owner-turn-in animals, which can either be placed up for adoption or euthanized.

WITN talked with PCAS Director Michele Whaley about National Puppy Day.

Whaley says she uses the day and any opportunity to increase awareness about stray and abandoned animals that come into the shelter daily. Employees remind us that when you adopt an animal from a shelter or rescue group, you save their lives. Some animals that are not adopted are often euthanized.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, Pitt County Animal Services is working by appointment only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents can go to www.petango.com/pittshelter to view the animals before going to the shelter.

To schedule an appointment, or if you have any questions, call their office at 252-902-1726.

