UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing Caldwell County teenager

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 14-year-old Caldwell County girl was found safe Tuesday evening, less than an hour after an Amber Alert was issued.

The Sheriff’s Office told WBTV the girl was located.

Authorities had been searching for 14-year-old Medley Reese Ray.

Authorities say her alleged abductor is 21-year-old Austin Ryan Setzer.

PREVIOUS STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Caldwell County, which is northwest of Charlotte.

The Caldwell County Sheriff`s Office is searching for 14-year-old Medley Reese Ray.

Ray is a white female, approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a New York Yankees shirt, black and gray sweatpants and white shoes.

A picture of Ray has not been provided.

Authorities say her alleged abductor is 21-year-old Austin Ryan Setzer. Setzer is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 215 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and a tattoo on his left arm.

Setzer is believed to be driving a white BMW with black wheels.

The vehicle was last seen at 5091 Turner Rd, Granite Falls, NC traveling North towards Lenoir.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you can call the Caldwell County Sheriff`s Office at (828) 757-1400, or call 911 or *HP.

