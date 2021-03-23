Unlike some beaches, the Crystal Coast sees a calm spring break season

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The streets of Miami we’re crowded with hundreds of un-masked spring breakers, but if you travel north, you’ll find the complete opposite. Parking lots and streets near beaches along the Crystal Coast in eastern Carolina are mostly bare.

“We haven’t had any mass grouping on the beaches. We’ve seen more rain clouds and colder temperatures,” said Atlantic Beaches Police Chief Jeff Harvey.

According to Harvey, in the past, beaches here in the East have been a subtle spring break destination for university and high school students, but this year that’s not the case.

“We do have some people who are coming down to vacation this time of year, but nothing crazy, thankfully,” said Emerald Isle’s Public Information and Media Director, Anna Smith.

Jim Browder with the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority said they had seen an uptick from spring break, yet most everyone who visits takes precautions.

“We have not had any unusual activity in terms of people being outlandish if you will for lack of a better way of saying it,” he said.

While authorities think it’s unlikely, we’ll see crowds and partying. Some town leaders always prepare for the worst, though.

“We always have a contingency; we rely on mutual aid a lot in this area down here, but we just we try to get ahead of things if we see something that may be a potential issue,” said Harvey.

Pine Knoll Shore’s Town Manager, Brian Kramer, said their beaches are not seeing crowds either.

As a result of the crowds in Florida, the city of Miami Beach has enacted an 8:00 p.m. curfew for the South Beach Entertainment District until April 12th.

