Advertisement

Unlike some beaches, the Crystal Coast sees a calm spring break season

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The streets of Miami we’re crowded with hundreds of un-masked spring breakers, but if you travel north, you’ll find the complete opposite. Parking lots and streets near beaches along the Crystal Coast in eastern Carolina are mostly bare.

“We haven’t had any mass grouping on the beaches. We’ve seen more rain clouds and colder temperatures,” said Atlantic Beaches Police Chief Jeff Harvey.

According to Harvey, in the past, beaches here in the East have been a subtle spring break destination for university and high school students, but this year that’s not the case.

“We do have some people who are coming down to vacation this time of year, but nothing crazy, thankfully,” said Emerald Isle’s Public Information and Media Director, Anna Smith.

Jim Browder with the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority said they had seen an uptick from spring break, yet most everyone who visits takes precautions.

“We have not had any unusual activity in terms of people being outlandish if you will for lack of a better way of saying it,” he said.

While authorities think it’s unlikely, we’ll see crowds and partying. Some town leaders always prepare for the worst, though.

“We always have a contingency; we rely on mutual aid a lot in this area down here, but we just we try to get ahead of things if we see something that may be a potential issue,” said Harvey.

Pine Knoll Shore’s Town Manager, Brian Kramer, said their beaches are not seeing crowds either.

As a result of the crowds in Florida, the city of Miami Beach has enacted an 8:00 p.m. curfew for the South Beach Entertainment District until April 12th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Highway 264 near Farmville back open after multi-car crash
A fire damaged part of a building at Boat Works Marine in Washington Park on Sunday.
Crews fight fire at marina in Washington Park
Sammy Massey
Man arrested for Friday shooting that killed one, wounded another
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all adults
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

Latest News

Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience
Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience
Neuseway Nature Center reopens
Neuseway Nature Center reopens
Mobile vaccine clinic to be held a Grainger Stadium
Mobile vaccine clinic to be held a Grainger Stadium
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States
AstraZeneca could be approved in U.S. fairly soon.
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States