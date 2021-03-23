Senators call NC elections director for settlement questions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Republican lawmakers are still unhappy with a legal settlement that the State Board of Elections reached with a union-affiliated group over absentee ballots during last fall’s campaign. And they want to hear from the board’s director again.

The Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee said it expects Karen Brinson Bell to come before the panel on Tuesday and take questions. A House elections committee already questioned Bell last month about the settlement.

The Democratic-controlled board accepted a legal agreement in September that was challenged in court by Republicans.

The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately declined to block the new, extended ballot deadline.

