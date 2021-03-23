Advertisement

Prince Harry joins tech startup as chief impact officer

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev...
BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.(Source: BetterUp)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.’s Chief Impact Officer.

Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action.”

Robichaux cited Harry’s efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company’s mission of being proactive about mental health.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance,” he wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper announced easing of some restrictions on businesses.
COOPER: Business capacities increased, alcohol curfew to be lifted
The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Katherine Thomas and charged her with 6 counts...
Martin County deputies looking for woman accused of stealing car parts
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
(L-R) Higgs, Moore, McDowell
One wounded, multiple arrested after Edgecombe County shootout between two vehicles
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
White House: North Korea conducted short-range missile test
Evoire Collier, 21, (left) and Dorian Taylor, 24, are being held without bond on charges of...
2 accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Fla. hotel room
Two men visiting Florida for spring break are being held without bond after police say they...
Spring breakers held without bond on charges of drugging, raping woman in Fla.
Animal lovers push pet adoptions during National Puppy Day
Animal lovers push pet adoptions during National Puppy Day
Congressman Greg Murphy visits Camp Lejeune & talks mission realignment of the Marine Corps
Congressman Greg Murphy visits Camp Lejeune & talks mission realignment of the Marine Corps