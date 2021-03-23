Pitt County Social Services urges Medicaid recipients to make enrollment choice

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The 2021 Medicaid Transformation open enrollment period is underway. It began on March 15 and ends on May 15, 2021. Local department of social services leaders say beneficiaries have an opportunity to receive Medicaid Services through health plans. Current Medicaid recipients needing to enroll in a health plan are encouraged to pay close attention to mailers that contain information explaining the enrollment process.

Bryan Averette with Pitt County Department of Social Services said, “It’s very important if clients would go ahead and enroll from the beginning during the open enrollment.”

Enrollees can submit information via online, mobile app, phone, mail, or Fax.

They say most applicants in the North Carolina Medicaid program can choose a health plan while other applicants can choose to stay in NC Medicaid Direct.

The following health plans are available in Pitt County: AmeriHealth Caritas, Healthy blue, United Health, and WellCare. If no health plan is selected by Saturday, May 15, 2021, agencies choose applicants’ plans.

Information about the Pitt County Department of Social Services and the 2021 Medicaid Transformation open enrollment period is available on the Pitt County website www.PittCountyNC.gov/2021Medicaid.

To enroll and learn more about North Carolina’s 2021 Medicaid Transformation program, and plan options that may be available, visit https://ncmedicaidplans.gov.

