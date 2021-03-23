Advertisement

One wounded, multiple arrested after Edgecombe County shootout between two vehicles

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several people have been charged in a shooting Monday afternoon on an Edgecombe County highway.

Deputies say there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people near Wiggins Crossroads. That’s the intersection of Highway 111 and Davistown-Mercer Road.

When they arrived, deputies found a car on fire in a ditch and a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds.

So far Kenlan Moore, 21, of Tarboro, and 24-year-old Shigreggernal Higgs, of Pinetops, have been charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder and injury to personal property. Two juveniles have also been charged in the case.

Deputies are still looking for Daymond McDowell, 22, of Pinetops for three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Deputies say he may be between Macclesfield and Durham.

Moore and Higgs are being held on no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

