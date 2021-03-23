Neuseway Nature Center reopens

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Neuseway Nature Center in Kinston has reopened to the public after being closed during the pandemic.

The facility announced the changes on Facebook saying it will still take precautionary measures like temperature checks, social distancing, and making sure everyone is wearing a mask.

It will also have a maximum capacity of 25 people at a time, which is why the center recommends calling ahead to plan your visit.

The planetarium is also open with showtimes at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

