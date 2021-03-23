Advertisement

Neuseway Nature Center reopens

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Neuseway Nature Center in Kinston has reopened to the public after being closed during the pandemic.

The facility announced the changes on Facebook saying it will still take precautionary measures like temperature checks, social distancing, and making sure everyone is wearing a mask.

It will also have a maximum capacity of 25 people at a time, which is why the center recommends calling ahead to plan your visit.

The planetarium is also open with showtimes at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Highway 264 near Farmville back open after multi-car crash
A fire damaged part of a building at Boat Works Marine in Washington Park on Sunday.
Crews fight fire at marina in Washington Park
Sammy Massey
Man arrested for Friday shooting that killed one, wounded another
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all adults
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

Latest News

Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience
Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience
Neuseway Nature Center reopens
Neuseway Nature Center reopens
Mobile vaccine clinic to be held a Grainger Stadium
Mobile vaccine clinic to be held a Grainger Stadium
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States
AstraZeneca could be approved in U.S. fairly soon.
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States