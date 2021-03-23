Advertisement

Nedeljkovic, Hurricanes shut out Blue Jackets 3-0

Carolina Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic, right, makes a save as teammate Brady Skjei, center, and...
Carolina Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic, right, makes a save as teammate Brady Skjei, center, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Riley Nash look for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete | AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By NICOLE KRAFT
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Martin Necas scored in his 100th NHL game, Alex Nedeljkovic earned his second career shutout and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brady Skjei added his first goal of the season and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Hurricanes improve to 1-0-2 in a four-game series between the teams.

Nedeljkovic, an Ohio native, stopped 19 shots for his second shutout this season and beat Columbus for the third time. Carolina lost twice to the Blue Jackets in overtime at home last weekend.

The Hurricanes, who won eight in a row before their recent three-game slide, have earned at least one point in 11 of their last 12 games.

Skjei got the Hurricanes on the board at 9:13 of the first period, burying the rebound of Sebastian Aho’s shot from the blue line.

Fast made it 2-0 at 6:39 of the second with a stick-side tip-in off Brett Pesce’s shot. Necas scored at 8:02 of the period.

Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves but lost for the fourth time in his last five starts.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their four-game series Thursday.

___

