Advertisement

NC taxpayers have extra month to get finances in order

Federal and state tax returns are delayed from the traditional April 15 deadline to May 17.
By Liam Collins
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The most recent round of stimulus checks has given you another month to file and pay your state and federal taxes.

The traditional April 15 tax deadline has been pushed back for federal and state tax deadlines by nearly a month to May 17.

Tax experts say the recent rollout of stimulus checks is to blame.

“Internal revenue has enough on their shoulders already, and they just loaded them with the stimulus payments,” said Marche George, owner of Fastax in New Bern. “The start of e-filing was two weeks delayed already. So, we’re already two weeks behind the eight-ball when we actually got started.”

According to IRS data, the federal agency is about 20% behind tax return processing compared to the same time last year.

Individual Income Tax Returns:20202021% Change
Total Returns Received76,191,00066,065,000-13.3
Total Returns Processed73,497,00058,490,000-20.4

“Any time we don’t have to pay something and we can hold on to our own money, I’m very in favor of that,” said Heather Abenti, a taxpayer who has not yet paid her state taxes this year. “It gives us time to continue to earn interest on our own money instead of having it in the hands of whatever government organization. It also gives us extra time to think about different kinds of options we might have.”

The delays also give the IRS more time to comply with changes to the federal tax code in the American Rescue Plan, such as increases in unemployment benefits and the child tax credit.

Estimated quarterly payments and taxes on some small business’ estimated quarterly earnings will still be due on April 15.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car crash
UPDATE: Highway 264 near Farmville back open after multi-car crash
A fire damaged part of a building at Boat Works Marine in Washington Park on Sunday.
Crews fight fire at marina in Washington Park
Sammy Massey
Man arrested for Friday shooting that killed one, wounded another
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all adults
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder

Latest News

Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience
Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience
Neuseway Nature Center reopens
Neuseway Nature Center reopens
Mobile vaccine clinic to be held a Grainger Stadium
Mobile vaccine clinic to be held a Grainger Stadium
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States
AstraZeneca could be approved in U.S. fairly soon.
AstraZeneca vaccine close to approval in United States