NC taxpayers have extra month to get finances in order

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The most recent round of stimulus checks has given you another month to file and pay your state and federal taxes.

The traditional April 15 tax deadline has been pushed back for federal and state tax deadlines by nearly a month to May 17.

Tax experts say the recent rollout of stimulus checks is to blame.

“Internal revenue has enough on their shoulders already, and they just loaded them with the stimulus payments,” said Marche George, owner of Fastax in New Bern. “The start of e-filing was two weeks delayed already. So, we’re already two weeks behind the eight-ball when we actually got started.”

According to IRS data, the federal agency is about 20% behind tax return processing compared to the same time last year.

Individual Income Tax Returns: 2020 2021 % Change Total Returns Received 76,191,000 66,065,000 -13.3 Total Returns Processed 73,497,000 58,490,000 -20.4

“Any time we don’t have to pay something and we can hold on to our own money, I’m very in favor of that,” said Heather Abenti, a taxpayer who has not yet paid her state taxes this year. “It gives us time to continue to earn interest on our own money instead of having it in the hands of whatever government organization. It also gives us extra time to think about different kinds of options we might have.”

The delays also give the IRS more time to comply with changes to the federal tax code in the American Rescue Plan, such as increases in unemployment benefits and the child tax credit.

Estimated quarterly payments and taxes on some small business’ estimated quarterly earnings will still be due on April 15.

