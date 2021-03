KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Kinston says Vidant Health will be holding a mobile vaccination clinic at Grainger Stadium.

The clinic will be held on March 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Appointments are necessary. Please see the link below for scheduling.

You can schedule your vaccination here:(VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate)

