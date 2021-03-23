Advertisement

Martin County deputies looking for woman accused of stealing car parts

The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Katherine Thomas and charged her with 6 counts injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals.(Martin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a woman accused of stealing car parts in Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says warrants have been issued for Katherine Thomas, 29, on six counts of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals for her involvement in the larcenies. She’s accused of stealing catalytic converters from cars.

Deputies say the larcenies took place in the Oak City, Hamilton and Williamston areas.

If you know where she is, call your local law enforcement.

