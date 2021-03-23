Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to setting fire in store after protest

Raleigh Protests
Raleigh Protests(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire inside a store in Raleigh following a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that Richard Rubalcava faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. The maximum potential penalty is 20 years in prison.

Federal authorities said the Raleigh man was arrested in June 2020 after a fire was set in a Dollar General Express that had been looted.

George Floyd, a Black man, had died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. People came together across the country to protest racism and police brutality.

Some people turned to riots and looting in the Raleigh area.

