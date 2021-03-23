Man charged with wielding chainsaw at Raleigh motels

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after police say he threatened people at three motels in Raleigh over the weekend.

Police say Jacob Vanderburg, 27, waved a chainsaw around, threatening people at a Red Roof Inn, a Super 8 and a Claremont Inn in Raleigh. A staff member at the Red Roof Inn called police, but Vanderburg left before officials arrived.

Photos shared by police show damage to hotel doors. Witnesses told police, Vanderburg was upset with Liberals and Black Lives Matter protests.

Later that night, Garner Police say Vanderburg rammed a Lowe’s Home Improvement Store, breaking glass and stealing another chainsaw.

Vanderburg was arrested Sunday morning by Raleigh Police. He faces nine charges, including going armed to the terror of the people, kidnapping and assault.

He is being held under a $270,000 bond.

