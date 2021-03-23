Kinston, Ayden-Grifton football pick up Week 4 wins Monday
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Last week, weather was once again an issue during the COVID-shortened spring high school football season, so a number of area games were pushed to Monday night.
Monday, March 22
Rosewood 63 - Lakewood 21
Pamlico County 77 - Riverside 42
Beddingfield 56 - North Pitt 14
Kinston 28 - Greene Central 0
North Lenoir at West Craven - PPD
Ayden-Grifton 20 - South Lenoir 12
SOuth Central 54 - Southern Wayne 6
Tuesday, March 23
Edenton-Holmes at Camden County - 6 p.m.
Richlands at East Carteret - 6:30 p.m.
Kinston at Washington - PPD to April 5
Heidie Trask at Pender County - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
John A. Holmes at Camden - 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.