Jim’s Forecast: Staying cloudy, breezy and mild Tuesday

Tuesday

A low pressure system has been anchored off the coast of Cape Fear for last several days, and while it is expected to exit the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the weather pattern we’ve been stuck in the past three days will be with us again. Northeasterly winds will blow in at 10 to 15 mph for inland communities while the coast again sees winds range between 20 to 30 mph. Highs will max out in the mid to upper 60s with only a few sun breaks expected through the afternoon.

Wednesday & Thursday

A few morning showers will lift north of the area Wednesday afternoon with breaks in the clouds to follow. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s with winds shifting from the northeast to the south. Increasing sunshine and southerly winds will jump the high to around 80° Thursday afternoon.

Friday

A frontal system will approach Thursday night into Friday bringing our next rain chance with it. Timing is still being determined, but as of now, it looks like the best rain chance will arrive Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s with a steady flow of warm air out of the south. Overnight lows will only drop to the upper 50s and low 60s as the warm air moves in. Thunderstorms will be possible along the frontal line as it moves through.