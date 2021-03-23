Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce helps students explore careers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Thousands of local students are getting a closer look at potential career opportunities this week.

Nearly 4,000 middle and high school students in Pitt County are shadowing area professionals.

It’s part of the Grow Local campaign hosted by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

Students are meeting virtually with professionals from more than 80 local employers and taking virtual tours of facilities and asking questions about careers.

Kate Teel with the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce says, “Exposing middle and high school students to possible career paths for years down the road will ensure that we have the workforce up tomorrow that we need.”

Students will be able to meet with employers every day this week.

