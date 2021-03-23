ECU Police share tactics on what to do in an active shooter situation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Unfortunately, the United States has seen mass shootings, like the one in Boulder, Colorado, too many times before. We know they can happen anywhere.

ECU Police said for that reason, it’s best to have a mental plan for what you might do.

In the shooting Monday in a grocery store in Boulder, one survivor told NBC News she escaped with her son when she realized they had a slim chance to run out of the store.

A family member said two other survivors hid upstairs in a coat closet for hours.

ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton said if you’re in this situation and have a safe way out, take it. Otherwise, your next best bet is to run and hide.

“You’ve got to find some place that you can get in and barricade yourself just as quickly as possible,” he explained. “If it doesn’t have a lock and you’re not given an opportunity to hunt a locked-down space, then put as much stuff between you and the doorway as you can.”

HE told WITN once you’re hiding, stay quietly where you are until police can arrive to help you. If you can, call 9-1-1 or use the LiveSafe App to quietly contact authorities.

“Try not to give away your location by being loud and panicky, but try to give an indication of where you’re at, whether it’s a stock room or an office,” he said. “Help the dispatcher so they know where to send help to.

Lastly, he said be patient.

“If things quiet down, don’t go out and start searching or looking. Just wait because help is going to be on the way.”

He also mentioned the option of fighting as a last resort. He suggested using anything around you as a weapon to survive, including a fire extinguisher, a pair of scissors, or keys.

Sutton said ECU Police and other local law enforcement train for active shooter situations at least once a year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.