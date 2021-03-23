ECU baseball team ranked No. 8 in all six national polls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s something you rarely see. A team ranked exactly the same by all six national collegiate baseball polls. But following a weekend sweep at home over Illinois State, the 16-3 ECU baseball team landed in the No. 8 spot in all six polls.

The national polls are D1Baseball, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, USA Today/Coaches Poll, Perfect Game, and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

ECU will head to Chapel Hill on Tuesday to take on another nationally-ranked team in UNC. The Tar Heels are ranked anywhere from No. 11 to No. 24 depending on which of the six polls you follow. D1Baseball and Baseball America are widely considered the most accurate of the current polls.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.