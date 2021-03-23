Craven- Pamlico Re-Entry Council needs funding as Governor Cooper releases hundreds of inmates

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Due to Covid-19, hundreds of North Carolina prison inmates will be released early into everyday life throughout the next few months.

“Let them out, but at the same time, let’s make sure that we have resources in place that we’re letting them out to. That’s what’s important,” said Craven- Pamlico Re-Entry Council Executive Director, Greg Singleton.

The reentry programs work to help remove barriers for people offered a second chance in society. With 3,500 inmates to be released early in the state, the council faces a problem of high demand with little resources.

“If somebody comes to the reentry council saying hey, I don’t have a place to go, and you can’t even afford to put them in a hotel just until we can riddle the riddle, that’s concerning. That creates a public safety issue because it puts that person in a desperate state,” he said.

Singleton confirms the council has applied for funding, but the process is taking time. Fortunately, Craven County Commissioners have supplied them with funds to help fill the gap.

“We couldn’t do what we do without those partnerships. So, I mean if there’s a word above essential, that’s what they are,” said Religious Community Services Executive Director Zeb Hough.

The Craven- Pamlico Re-Entry Council partners with the Religious Community Services non-profit organization. The two groups work together to ensure the success of many former inmates.

“The level of demand has already increased, so with this new layer of demand increasing, the need is all the greater,” Hough said.

Craven-Pamlico Re-Entry Council is a non-profit organization. You can donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.