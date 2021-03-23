LIVE: Cooper could relax restrictions as executive order runs out Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper will update us this afternoon on the state’s response to the coronavirus, and he could announce the easing of restrictions in North Carolina.

The current modified stay-at-home order took effect on February 26th and is set to expire at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

In the past month, the state has seen significant improvement in the battle against the virus. Daily new cases, hospitalizations, and even deaths have dropped statewide.

The governor will provide the update at 2:00 p.m. and you can watch it live on this page, WITN-TV, as well on our social media platforms.

