Broadway actress visits Kinston theatre students through a virtual experience

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Tony award-winning Broadway actress performed in an Eastern Carolina classroom Monday in the role of a teacher.

Victoria Clark spoke virtually with theater students at Southeast Elementary School in Kinston. The Broadway actress, who started in shows like Gigi, Sister Act, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, is also a teacher.

The teacher in her was more than happy to speak to children about their interest in the arts and acting and teach the students some exercises they can use to become successful in the future.

Theatre Arts Teacher Holly Holder said, “Since this is the very first elementary school theatre class in the county, I’m really just excited that the students went from not being able to experience theatre to learn from broadways best, and I’m really excited they can learn her wisdom today.”

Clark also talked to the children about women’s history in theatre as part of International Women’s History Month.

