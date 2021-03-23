Advertisement

Bill shortens NC teen drivers’ wait for next-level permit

(KEVN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The time new teenage drivers must wait to receive a provisional license would be trimmed in legislation approved by the state Senate.

The measure backed Monday also would allow the Division of Motor Vehicles to hire commercial driver training schools to conduct road tests necessary to obtain licenses.

Current law requires young people with learner’s permits to hold them at least 12 months before seeking a license that lets them drive unsupervised. The wait would be reduced to nine months.

The drivers would still have to be 16 and log in time behind the wheel to advance.

The bill now goes to the House.

